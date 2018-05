After two years as a non-varsity sport, the Yellowjackets played their first varsity girls lacrosse game April 23 against Stowe, and Lamphere made history as the program’s first goal scorer. With 18:35 left in the team’s weather-delayed debut, Lamphere beat Stowe goalie Katie Riley to get Milton on the scoreboard. Katelyn Gingras, Adrianne Ollive, and Kaitlyn Tice also scored a goal each in the team’s first game.