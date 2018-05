Lefebvre made double-digit saves in all three games as the Yellowjackets went on a winning streak, beating Plattsburgh, N.Y., 6-5 in the final minute April 25, Spaulding 11-9 on Saturday, and Green Mountain Valley 9-6 on Monday. Lefebvre stopped 14 shots in Plattsburgh, many of them difficult saves in the fourth quarter as the hosts tried to stay ahead. Against Spaulding, Lefebvre made a dozen saves in the two-goal win, and he finished the week’s run with 10 stops to beat GMVS.