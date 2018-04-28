Bianchi and fellow captains Zach Popke and Mike Ferro bring four individual and five relay state championships into a promising season for the Yellowjacket boys, who are coming off an indoor title in Februrary that was the track & field program’s first championship. Bianchi is the defending Division II champion in the 400 meters, and ran on both winning relay teams in the state meet at U-32 last June, along with a second in the 200. Bianchi won a second individual title in the indoor 600. Popke, second in that race, earned a title in the 1000 at UVM. Ferro, limited by injury last spring, won the 1,000-meter indoor crown in 2017 and ran with Popke on the winning 4×800 relay group. Bianchi ran on two state-titlist relay teams last spring and on the winning 4×200 squad in the 2017 indoor meet.