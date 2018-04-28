Hanna, serving as co-captain with Haley Raftery and Madison Chalmers, missed winning a high jump state championship by just two inches last year. In February, the senior made up for that near miss with a career day, winning two Vermont titles at the indoor track and field championships at the University of Vermont on Feb. 9. Hanna edged Rice’s Hannah Miller after both cleared 5 feet, 0 inches, and made it 2-for-2 on tiebreakers with a win in the pole vault over Emma Radler of Mt. Abraham, with both making 8-0 before going out.