Kaigle became the second of three Yellowjackets to set a school record in the Coaches Against Cancer Twilight Meet at South Burlington H.S. on May 5, a few hours after high jumper Camille Hannah’s mark while winning the high jump and 10 minutes before Mike Ferro made it 2-for-2 in record-setting 3000 runs Saturday. Kaigle’s time of 11 minutes, 45.72 shattered the 12:19.36 mark set by current junior Angela Lazzaro last spring.

Photo by Margaret Ferro.