The Yellowjackets’ strong second-place effort in the Division II state championships was helped by two victories and 20 points from two relays, and Desouza was one of the common denominators among the 4×100 and 4×400 quartets. The two titles came by a combined third of a second. Desouza joined forces with Carson Bianchi, Tre Sherwood, and Zac St. Amour in the sprint relay, where Sherwood overtook Middlebury freshman C.J. Bryant on the last leg to win by .22 seconds. In the final event of the meet, the boys 4×400, Desouza, Bianchi, Jake McNeil, and Trent Cross were first by just .12, ahead of team champion U-32.