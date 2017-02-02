Artists’ Guild gifted yearlong space

For years, Milton Artists’ Guild members have dreamt of their own art center, and at a meeting last Thursday, members learned their conversations were brought to fruition.

Gathered in a meeting room at Milton Public Library, MAG president Gisela Alpert revealed to the 40 or so members present that a 6,270-square foot space in Milton was offered to the Guild rent-free for 12 months.

Located in the old Hannaford plaza between Aubuchon Hardware and Lucky Buffet, the space was offered by Ernie Pomerleau, a Vermont developer with a history of working with the guild on projects like the art park and pedestrian avenue in the new Hannaford Square.

“Mr. Pomerleau has given us a fantastic opportunity,” Alpert said, as the room erupted into applause.

Pomerleau also offered to build an handicapped, unisex bathroom, a utility sink and extra lights at no cost. Redhouse Building Contractors also donated a full kitchen for the space, although the guild will be responsible for its installation.

“Pomerleau Real Estate is always working towards making communities better,” Pomerleau said in a statement. “This action is another example of putting the community first.”

Even though the guild has $13,000 in the bank, the group – a registered nonprofit – can’t afford the space, Alpert said. The annual rent, from which the MAG is exempt, is approximately $80,000.

Despite the outpouring of generosity, MAG will rely heavily on volunteer work from its members to get the space up and running, as well as to maintain it. As of Thursday, its tentative goal is to have the space open by March.

“Without your help, we just cant do it,” Alpert said. “We’re not in a position at this point in time to pay people to work.”

At the meeting, Alpert called on MAG members who are contractors, carpenters and woodworkers to help install necessary features.

Member dues will cover the estimated $300 monthly cost for heat and electricity, costs Alpert said was feasible.

The MAG will also earn income from commission on sold work, and members plan to organize fundraisers and community events, as well explore grant options.

The MAG already carries liability insurance, and release forms signed by artists displaying their work would cover exhibits, Alpert said.

Before voting on the offer, MAG members had an open question and answer session, during which people voiced concerns and discussed solutions.

One point that garnered significant focus was the issue of staffing.

MAG member Barry Genzlinger used the Art in Residence Cooperative Gallery in St. Albans as an example of the staffing schedule that would be necessary to keep the new space open at least five days a week.

“Every member that exhibits there not only has to pay a fee to exhibit their work, but they must work a minimum of six days a year,” Genzlinger noted.

By his calculation, Genzlinger said every person present would have to commit to working at least seven full days at the new art center.

“That’s a significant commitment by everybody here if we’re going to have something like this and have it open,” he added.

Alpert acknowledged the group needs further brainstorming and suggested the MAG place an ad in the newspaper to attract potential volunteers who may be retired and looking for extracurricular activities.

In the same vein, Cheryl Alwine suggested the MAG consider contacting Vermont Associates for Training and Development, a program that pays people 55 and older to volunteer at a multitude of nonprofits throughout Vermont.

Alwine noted the Milton Family Community Center, where she works, successfully uses the program.

“It doesn’t cost the family center a dime. We get help, and the people get training and they get work and they get something to do,” she said.

Other parts of the Q&A session centered on questions about internet access, non-member art displays and potential negatives the MAG board may see in the deal. Alpert told members she doesn’t see any.

Before putting the motion to a vote, Alpert told members if the guild decided to move forward, she would not let it fall “into the red” financially.

When put to a vote, the 36 MAG members voted to accept the space, three abstained and one – Genzlinger – voted to turn down the offer.

Despite the palpable excitement following the vote, Genzlinger said he remains skeptical.

“I know how much work this is really going to take,” Genzlinger said after the meeting adjourned. “This is a monstrous undertaking, and I don’t think they have considered anywhere near all the options.”

MAG member Annette Hansen echoed Genzlinger’s concerns after the meeting.

“I was this close to voting with you,” she told him.

Even with doubt sown by a handful of members, Alpert told the group she is optimistic about moving forward.

“Let the record show the yeas have it, and we will move forward with this amazing venture,” Alpert announced to applause. “We have a lot of work ahead of us.”