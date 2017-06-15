Art for all: Longtime Georgia teacher retires

Carol Crosby is pictured in her classroom last week. After two decades at GEMS, the middle school art teacher is retiring this year. (Photo by Abby Ledoux)

“Welcome to your studio,” reads the hand-drawn sign on the door to Carol Crosby’s art room.

It’s not just a welcoming message to the fifth- through eighth-grade students who will enter the classroom – it’s a credo for Crosby, who has pioneered a choice-based art method at Georgia Middle School.

Now, she’s finishing her final weeks at the school where she’s spent 20 years teaching art – her entire career in education.

Crosby fundamentally changed her program after exploring the aforementioned method, termed “Teaching for Artistic Behavior,” seven years ago while earning her master’s at St. Michael’s College.

“It’s really changed how I teach, and it’s really changed how I think about art,” she said. “Hopefully they think of themselves more as artists rather than, ‘there are artists out there that I’m emulating.’”

Twenty years in the making, Crosby’s classroom has become a living scrapbook of sorts. Divided into media centers, every corner of the space is filled with materials, displays and projects in all stages of completion. Paper cranes, wire airplanes and a plaster Super Man suspend from ceiling tiles; jugs of acrylic paint in every hue line the shelves above two sinks. Across the room, giant cardboard vegetables hang dry; dip-dyed coffee filters are folded like flowers on a hanging paper lantern and children’s colorful handprints cover the sprawling window shades.

TAB is a far cry from the traditional art program Crosby began teaching in the late ‘90s, though, where she would present an artist, create a model of the work and assign students a project in that style.

Instead, choice-based art puts students at the center of their own lessons, empowering them to design their own projects in their choice of media. It also requires them to choose their materials, set up their own workstations and practice time management.

“You’re the artist, you come up with the ideas,” Crosby said. “I think that choice-based art … is personalized learning in one of its finest forms.”

Technology has also changed Crosby’s program over the years. Directly across from her classroom is an innovation lab, allowing students to implement 3D printers and laser cutters in their art projects. Today’s students can also virtually tour museums or even create art on their individually issued iPads.

Though she worries “kids rely too much” on their devices, Crosby has found technology can’t displace creativity.

“Kids still want to get their hands dirty,” she said. “They still want to just make art and explore media.”

In her room, they do. Kids can sculpt figures with clay or assemble miniature treehouses out of Popsicle sticks, for instance. Most students are drawn to the endless possibilities conferred by the sculpture station, Crosby said, where they can experiment with found objects – “just junk” – or even venture into architecture.

“If you walk in my room, you’ll see some kids are painting, some kids are drawing … and then some kid will inspire another, and there’ll be a whole rash of kids making airplanes or sculptures or masks or something,” she said. “It really inspires creativity.”

Crosby hopes her successor, current Fairfield art teacher Sara Wolfson, embraces the method she says her students have come to count on.

“They get pretty fierce about their own ideas,” she said. “You get some real messy looking things, but kids walk out of the room owning it. They made it, they created it; it was their idea … it might be kind of tape-y and falling apart-y, but it shows their labor of love.”

That reality is one of Crosby’s biggest takeaways after 20 years in the classroom, she said, and it wasn’t always so obvious.

At the start of her career, Crosby lived in town and was her own children’s art teacher. She recalled a lesson where she directed kids – including her son Calvin – to depict a hike of Camel’s Hump in pastel. She critiqued a certain aspect of Calvin’s picture, and when he brought it home, the family dog ate the part Crosby didn’t like. The lesson stuck.

“Listen to the kids, because they really do know what they want,” she said. “If it’s there, there’s no reason I should take it away … even though I might not like it, it belongs to them … There’s a reason why they do the things they do.”

When Crosby moved from Georgia to Alburgh, she never considered leaving the school, she said. The camaraderie with fellow educators, an administration supportive of the arts and “great kids” all made the 35-minute commute more than worth it.

In fact, Crosby’s career at GEMS has been a sort of second act – age 40 when she started teaching, she enjoyed a full life before she went back to school for studio art at the University of Vermont. She switched her major to art education after volunteering with former GEMS teacher Ellen Hsieh, who started Georgia’s art program.

“It’s just been one of the best decisions I ever made,” Crosby said. “All the things I believe in – it sort of came to fruition here at Georgia.”

She’s thankful for the continued support of the program here, but troubled by cuts suffered in other districts and by President Donald Trump’s proposed elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts.

“The arts are important for the development of the whole child. Part of being a whole person is being able to explore your creative side,” she said. “Without the arts, I just think schools would be pretty dull places.”

As the school year wanes, Crosby will send her students outside for a final lesson, “artists work with nature.” If it rains, they’ll practice bookmaking. She’ll clean her studio – the same space she’s occupied for two decades – and struggle to decide what stays and what goes with her. After the last day of school on June 20, she’ll see Bob Dylan at the Shelburne Museum.

Just shy of 60, Crosby’s retirement comes early, but she’s looking forward to more time to garden, spend with family and explore her own art.

“I just don’t have the energy that I used to, and I think the kids deserve the energy,” she said. “I’m ready to try to see what the next chapter in my life brings.”

She’ll miss her colleagues, her “home away from home” art room and, most of all, her kids.

“I’m worried that I’m gonna really have some withdrawal from that,” she said. “I know I’ll miss their creativity, their funny things they say and do, just their joyfulness in life and making art.”

She’s not ruling out working with kids in the future, though, or even consulting for choice-based art programs. But first, a well-deserved break.

At ease on a paint-splattered metal stool in her studio – your studio – last week, Crosby paused before reflecting on her legacy. What does she hope kids think of when they think, ‘Mrs. Crosby?’

“I hope they felt like they can make art, and they can support the arts in some way. I hope they never felt like they weren’t part of the arts, that the arts can be a part of their lives,” she said. “And I hope I played some part in that.”