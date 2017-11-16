Arson team investigating barn fire

The Vermont State Police arson team is investigating a fire that destroyed a Lake Rd. barn in Milton this weekend.

Milton fire crews initially responded to the blaze at 1238 Lake Rd. at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Firefighters determined the barn was used to store hay and equipment, and no livestock were inside, a press release said.

Crews worked overnight to extinguish the 4,800-square foot structure, owned by the Richards family and Meadowbrook Acres, Inc. The family has run a dairy farm there since 1958, and the organic farm is home to 200 Holsteins and a maple sugaring operation, the company’s website says.

The following day, MFD contacted the Vermont Dept. of Public Safety Fire Investigation Unit and requested an investigation with VSP.

The Red Cross was on scene to support firefighters, and the incident closed several roads for some time, press releases said.

Police consider the matter ongoing. Anyone with information about the blaze should call Milton police at 893-2424 or the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 1-800-32-ARSON. A monetary reward may be available for information that leads to a person’s arrest, police said.