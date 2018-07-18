ARLIE R. FULLER

GEORGIA – Arlie Robert Fuller, 75, died peacefully Friday, July 13, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center, with his loving family by his side.

Arlie was born Dec. 12, 1942, in Burlington, the son of Arlie and Anita (Bezio) Fuller.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Pizzagalli Construction, Wright & Morrissey, Maine Drilling and Blasting and for the Town of Georgia for over 30 years.

Arlie loved hunting and camping and having family parties. He also was a very kind hearted person. “His bark was always bigger than his bite.”

He is survived by his wife, Marie (Ellis) Fuller, and his children Wendy Stous and her husband, David, of St. Albans; Vonnie Lamotte and her husband, Michael, of Highgate; Tracie Jenkins and partner, Vivian Hartlett, of Weare, N.H.; Michael Jenkins and his wife, Krissy, of Georgia; and Jennifer Durkin and her husband, Joseph, of Merrill, N.Y.; by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; by his three sisters Mary Valiquette and her husband, John, of Malletts Bay; Martha Sorrentino and her husband, Joe, of Malletts Bay; and Deb Fuller and her wife, Karen Brassel, of Hinesburg; by his mother-in-law, Esther Ellis, of Georgia and by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours were held Monday, July 16 from 4-7:30 p.m. at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton, with a funeral service following Monday evening. Condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.