Andrew Harvey

For the past five years, Andrew has volunteered at the Travis Roy Wiffle Ball Foundation, which is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with spinal cord injuries with adaptive equipment. “This tournament does not happen without dedicated volunteers like Andrew,” tournament steering team member Tim Gendron said. “It’s always a pleasure to have him join us. His commitment to helping others in need and having a greater awareness of challenges that people face is truly remarkable.”

Q: How do you serve the community?

A: For the past five years, my father and I have volunteered at the Travis Roy Foundation Wiffle Ball Tournaments. The Travis Roy Foundation helps those who have had spinal cord injuries. I was first intrigued that the fundraiser was a wiffle ball tournament that was played at Little Fenway in Essex. However, after hearing Travis’ story, it became more than the wiffle ball tournament. I wanted to support his foundation in any way that I could.

Q: Why are these important projects, and what will result?

A: The wiffle ball tournament is the largest fundraiser for this foundation. I’ve learned that my involvement during these weekends help to make sure that new research and technology continue so that those affected with spinal cord injuries can succeed.

Q: What have you learned about your community from doing these projects, and how have they made you a better student?

A: As a volunteer of the Travis Roy Foundation, I saw people coming together as a family. I try to bring this same bond to the Milton athletics.