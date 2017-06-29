Advocate for action

Milton cancer survivor finds her voice with ACS

Leigh Kimball was in disbelief when doctors told her she was cancer-free.

It was October 2014, several months after a devastating second diagnosis of endometrial cancer. The Milton resident had decided to halt chemotherapy treatments months prior.

The side effects delivered by the medicine coursing through her body had become unbearable, Kimball said, and her doctors at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center could offer no guarantee the treatments were working — or that they might ever stop.

Readying for her impending passing, Kimball and her wife even toured the Respite House, an inpatient hospice center that provides care to patients approaching death.

But soon after she made the controversial decision, Kimball had a change of heart. She prepared for the worst while sitting in her oncologist’s office after a diagnostic scan, assuming the cancer may have progressed too far without treatment.

“The cancer is gone,” Kimball recalls her doctor saying, incredulously. “There is no trace of disease in your body.”

Though still uncertain, doctors believe an experimental drug given to Kimball was able to spring into action once chemotherapy stopped. With that, Kimball was in remission and sent on her way.

“This had been my identity for almost a year,” Kimball said last week. “Everything has just changed. Now [people are] going to see me as a perfectly healthy person?”

The sudden transition from disease to wellness was dizzying for Kimball. Unsure where to find support, she fell into depression and engaged in self-harm.

“That was a really hard adjustment,” she said. “Nobody was really helping me deal with that.”

Years later, she found stable footing again. Her mother penned a list of tasks Kimball needed to accomplish each day. She repeated the routine again and again until it became second nature.

Kimball’s role in life had morphed, too, after adopting a baby girl and staying home to care for her, along with a disabled adult through a HowardCenter program. Feeling prepared, she began making calls to outreach groups.

“Maybe it’s time; maybe it’s OK,” Kimball remembered thinking. “Maybe I can do this now.”

Opportunities to help included accompanying patients to chemotherapy treatments or making meals for families at the Hope Lodge — options Kimball still felt emotionally unable to handle.

Then, she found the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network.

“What we really focus on is promoting policies both on the state level and the federal level that can prevent cancer, [better] treat cancer and also support survivorship in every way that we can,” said Jill Sudhoff-Guerin, the ACS CAN Vermont government relations director.

The ACS advocacy and lobbying arm recruits survivors like Kimball to deliver their survivorship stories directly to lawmakers, Sudhoff-Guerin said. The technique is often the organization’s only chance to push back against powerful industries.

Kimball is one of 15 active volunteers with ACS CAN, Sudhoff-Guerin said, though about 230 are official members in Vermont. The duo worked together at the State House in April during Cancer Action Day, advocating for increasing the tobacco age from 18 to 21, a bill that eventually failed.

“We are nothing without peoples’ voices,” Sudhoff-Guerin said. “When you go to Congress or you go even to Montpelier, money talks … That’s our power. That’s our only power.”

The philosophy proved true last fall when then-Vice President Joe Biden traveled to the state to promote his Cancer Moonshot project, an initiative funneling money to research programs.

At Sen. Patrick Leahy’s urging, several members of ACS CAN were invited to attend Biden’s talk, where Sudhoff-Guerin said Leahy remembered interactions with the organization’s survivor volunteers in the past.

“Once a legislator hears your story, they think about their story,” Sudhoff-Guerin said. “They think about all the people in their family and their connections with cancer, and then they’re no longer on the opposite side of you; you’ve got that personal connection.”

And while Kimball never imagined herself as a political advocate, she feels impassioned to speak out for paid family leave and healthcare access to those with pre-existing conditions because of firsthand experience with both matters.

Somewhat unexpectedly, she’s found a personal solace in the group, too: A connection with others who have gone through similar health trials.

“It grounds you, knowing other people have experienced this,” Sudhoff-Guerin said. “The [idea] that other people get what you’ve gone through is important.”