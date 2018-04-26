BURLINGTON–It’s been many years since most residents got their driver’s license.

Yet, the driving experience is significantly different from even a decade ago—changing vehicles, changing technology, changing road rules, and even changing roadways. Residents can refresh their skills and have the opportunity to save money on their car insurance with the AARP Smart Driver course being offered at the AARP Vermont office on May 9 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The curriculum helps drivers stay current with driving laws and new technologies inside and outside of vehicles. Participants will also learn defensive driving skills, proven safety strategies and how to manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time.

There are no tests required to pass the course, and many participants may be eligible for a multi-year insurance discount after taking the course. Participants are encouraged to check with their insurance agent to see if they are eligible.

Register Now

For more information or to register, contact Doug Masson at 644-8310 or douglasmasson@myfairpoint.net. The course is open to drivers of all ages and costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

Participants can also register at www.aarp.org/drive or 1-888-227-7669.