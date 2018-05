Participants in the Community Fun Run – In Color jump into bursts of colored dye at Bombardier Park on Sunday, May 6. The Milton PTA hosted the third annual event to benefit Milton Elementary and Middle School field trips. Runners had the option of a 1-mile, 2-mile or 5K race, during which they were blasted with the eco-friendly, plant-based dye. At the end, participants ripped open their color packets in unison, seen above.

Photos by Harjit Dhaliwal