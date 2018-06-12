Police searching for offensive teen

Milton police are searching for a juvenile male, 14-15 years of age, riding a bicycle behind two runners on Monday, June 11, a news release said.

The cyclist was following the runners, showing his genitalia and making explicit statements, police said. He was wearing a bright red shirt and black basketball shorts and had short black hair.

Police searched the area but could not find the teen. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Milton Police at 893-2424.

Milton responds to Colchester crash

A school bus transporting Essex-Westford School District students crashed Tuesday morning on Colchester’s Route 7.

The collision occurred just after 7:15 a.m. when a car driven by Justyn Williams of Colchester pulled out in front of the bus. The bus was driven by Doug Loso of Colchester, police said.

Williams and one student on the bus were treated for minor injuries at the scene by Colchester Rescue and Milton Rescue. Milton Police Department also assisted at the scene.

The crash delayed traffic on Roosevelt Highway for several hours, a press release said.