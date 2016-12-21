2016: Year in emergency response

While Milton fire and rescue crews responded to more calls this year than last, Milton police saw a slightly lower call volume in 2016.
Note: All stats are from the 1/1/2016 to 12/15/2016 date range. Police stats reflect calls to dispatches, which aren’t always representative of what officers find on scene. A call might come in as “suspicious” but could actually be a burglary.
POLICE
Robbery
2016 0
2015 1
Assault (simple and aggravated)
2016 15
2015 22
Sexual assault
2016 13
2015 10
Fraud (fraud, bad check, forgery, identity theft)
2016 50
2015 33
Domestic Dispute
2016 76
2015 86
Attempted Suicide
2016 25
2015 11
Deaths
2016 6
2015 5
Search Warrants
2016 2
2015 10
Drugs
2016 38 (18 overdoses)
2015 53 (4 overdoses)
Burglary
2016 19
2015 34
Total calls for service
2016 8,345
2015 8,543
FIRE & RESCUE
Fire
2016 237
2015 214
The fire department saw an increase in call volume in 2016. Crews responded to five large loss fires in 2016. The most common calls are responding to smoke and carbon monoxide calls followed closely by motor vehicle crashes with a high percentage of them on Interstate 89.
Rescue
2016 817
2015 801
The rescue department saw an increase in call volume in 2016. Mondays and Fridays have the highest call volume and are the busiest days of the week. Crews responded to a much higher percentage of calls during the day: 497 or 61 percent of all calls are daytime (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) calls. The remainder, 320 or 39 percent, are between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The department’s average age of patients is 54 years old, and 52 percent of all patients are women.