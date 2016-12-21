2016: Year in emergency response

While Milton fire and rescue crews responded to more calls this year than last, Milton police saw a slightly lower call volume in 2016.

Note: All stats are from the 1/1/2016 to 12/15/2016 date range. Police stats reflect calls to dispatches, which aren’t always representative of what officers find on scene. A call might come in as “suspicious” but could actually be a burglary.

POLICE

Robbery

2016 0

2015 1

Assault (simple and aggravated)

2016 15

2015 22

Sexual assault

2016 13

2015 10

Fraud (fraud, bad check, forgery, identity theft)

2016 50

2015 33

Domestic Dispute

2016 76

2015 86

Attempted Suicide

2016 25

2015 11

Deaths

2016 6

2015 5

Search Warrants

2016 2

2015 10

Drugs

2016 38 (18 overdoses)

2015 53 (4 overdoses)

Burglary

2016 19

2015 34

Total calls for service

2016 8,345

2015 8,543

FIRE & RESCUE

Fire

2016 237

2015 214

The fire department saw an increase in call volume in 2016. Crews responded to five large loss fires in 2016. The most common calls are responding to smoke and carbon monoxide calls followed closely by motor vehicle crashes with a high percentage of them on Interstate 89.

Rescue

2016 817

2015 801

The rescue department saw an increase in call volume in 2016. Mondays and Fridays have the highest call volume and are the busiest days of the week. Crews responded to a much higher percentage of calls during the day: 497 or 61 percent of all calls are daytime (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) calls. The remainder, 320 or 39 percent, are between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The department’s average age of patients is 54 years old, and 52 percent of all patients are women.