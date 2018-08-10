One of the top finishers in the 10K was Alice Larson (above left), who came in second overall on the day. 40 seconds later, Tim Richmond (above right) followed in her footsteps. Offering a beautiful course and omelets cooked to order, the annual event boasted hundreds of participants.

FAIRFAX EGG RUN: Aug. 4
Top Milton/Georgia finishers

5K Run
1     Brent Towne           17:55.5
2     Ryan Joseph           17:56.0
31    Emily Grimes         26:04.6
78    Brian Grant            33:12.8
82    Gabi Grant             33:37.8
83    Gary Furlong         33:39.0
107   Margaret Ferro    38:29.6
115   Helen Patry          43:14.4
127   W. Grimes            52:51.1

5K Walk
1     Bob Gruver            38:14.9

10K Run
2     Alice Larson          39:31.7
4     Tim Richmond     40:10.0
11    Michael Ferro      43:57.5
48    Ray Grant            58:05.2

