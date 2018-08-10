One of the top finishers in the 10K was Alice Larson (above left), who came in second overall on the day. 40 seconds later, Tim Richmond (above right) followed in her footsteps. Offering a beautiful course and omelets cooked to order, the annual event boasted hundreds of participants.
FAIRFAX EGG RUN: Aug. 4
Top Milton/Georgia finishers
5K Run
1 Brent Towne 17:55.5
2 Ryan Joseph 17:56.0
31 Emily Grimes 26:04.6
78 Brian Grant 33:12.8
82 Gabi Grant 33:37.8
83 Gary Furlong 33:39.0
107 Margaret Ferro 38:29.6
115 Helen Patry 43:14.4
127 W. Grimes 52:51.1
5K Walk
1 Bob Gruver 38:14.9
10K Run
2 Alice Larson 39:31.7
4 Tim Richmond 40:10.0
11 Michael Ferro 43:57.5
48 Ray Grant 58:05.2